World Baseball Academy continues progress on field renovations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The World Baseball Academy continues to make progress on phase one of its renovation project.

The WBA, which is headquartered at the ASH Centre, helps build leaders throughout the world using the game of baseball.

In the drone footage provided to WANE-TV you can see the three fields being constructed have been leveled and the backstops constructed.

The WBA is planning a field dedication celebration in October.

