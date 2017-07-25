Burger King employee shot, seriously hurt in attempted robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman was hurt in a robbery-turned-shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a Fort Wayne hospital around 1:00 a.m. when a shooting victim showed up there. She was critically hurt. Her condition was later upgraded to “serious.”

Officers discovered the shooting happened in the parking lot outside of Burger King in the 300 block of East Jefferson Blvd.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 overnight, the shooting appeared to be the result of an attempted armed robbery. The intended victims were employees of the business who got in a car together after leaving the restaurant. The store closes at midnight.

The suspect apparently shot into the vehicle before running off.

Police did not release any description of the suspect.

The car continued on to the hospital. Where it was found, with a shattered driver-side window, outside of an emergency room door.

Another possible victim ran from the scene. K-9 officers were used to search the area. Police said they were not sure if the person ran was seriously hurt. He was later found unhurt.

Officers are checking nearby businesses for surveillance video. Police did go inside Burger King during the investigation to take a look at what the cameras there may have captured.

The incident is under investigation.