USF breaks ground on new chapel and science addition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The University of St. Francis is investing $22.7 million into its main campus on Spring Street. University officials and community leaders formally commemorated the occasion Monday as Bishop Kevin Rhoades blessed the sites.

A new 7,000 square foot freestanding chapel will be built at the center of campus. St. Francis Chapel can hold up to 250 people and have a steeple that’s the tallest point on campus. Construction is expected to be done in 2018.

USF chose the location of the chapel in order to give easy access to students and university staff. The university will continue to host televised Sunday morning Mass by the Fort Wayne/South Bend Diocese.

Achatz Hall of Science will be expanded and renovated to make way for new classrooms, laboratories, conference rooms and space for science and healthcare programs. Phase one of the construction is the addition next to the future St. Francis Chapel. That section is scheduled to be done by the end of 2018.

Renovations of the existing space in Achatz is targeted to finish in late 2019.