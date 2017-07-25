2-vehicle crash closes Coldwater Road; driver hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A two-vehicle crash closed Coldwater Road north of Fort Wayne on Tuesday afternoon.

POlice and medics were called around 5 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Shoaff Road and Coldwater Road, north of Fort Wayne, on a report of a crash there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that at least one person seriously injured.

Coldwater Road was closed to traffic from Cedar Canyons Road to Chapman Road.

No other information was immediately available. NewsChannel 15 has a crew on the way.