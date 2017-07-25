Sheriff: Noble Co. man skips out on work release, fails to return to jail

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – A Noble County man is wanted by police after failing to return to jail Tuesday, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.

Duane Mayfield left the Noble County Work Release Center around 4:20 p.m. for a meeting at the Bowen Center in Albion.

He did not return to lawful detention, according to the sheriff’s department.

Law enforcement has been unable to locate Mayfield, but believe he might be with a woman named Kelsey Parks. Police said Parks may be driving a blue Ford Fusion.

Police said Mayfield and Parks are from the Kendallville area.

Mayfield was last seen wearing a plain white t-shirt, blue jeans, and grey and orange shoes.

If anyone sees Mayfield call 911 immediately.