Police ask for help finding possible hit-skip vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Investigators with the Fort Wayne Police Department believe they know the make and model of the car involved in a crash last Thursday that left a bicyclist in critical condition.

The crash took place on July 20 at approximately 12:35 a.m. near the intersection of Stellhorn Road and Oakhurst Drive just west of Maplecrest. Investigators said the bicyclist was riding east on Stellhorn and was wearing a reflective safety vest when he was struck.

Police believe the car involved was a Volkswagen Jetta from the model years 1999 to 2007. It was also headed east on Stellhorn. The driver’s side inner fender wheel lining and a lower bumper grill insert came off the car and were found at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information that connects the missing parts to a driver and a vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867) or the Hit-Skip office at 427-1373.