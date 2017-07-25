Nursing home employee wins $155K in lottery scratch-off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sharon Sexton called her best friend, crying with tears of joy when she learned she won $155,555. Sexton, a third shift nursing home employee, went to buy a $5 Power 5s Scratch-off at United Oil and Convenience at 437 W. Jefferson Boulevard.

“I didn’t believe it,” she said. “I had to look at it 50,000 times.” Sexton plans to put the winnings toward her retirement fund and help others including her daughter. She does also plan to splurge on a new video gaming system.

$5 Power 5s estimated overall odds are 1 in 3.91.