Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with pickup

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A Kendallville motorcyclist was hurt when he slammed into a pickup truck that had pulled out in front of him mid-afternoon Monday.

Police and medics were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the intersection of C.R. 700 South and S.R. 9 on a report of a two-vehicle crash there.

Investigators said a 1996 GMC pickup driven by 47-year-old Jerry W. Egolf of Wolcottville had been stopped along C.R. 700 South at the stop sign at S.R. 9. He then pulled out in the intersection and into the path of a southbound 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 47-year-old Mark L. Handshoe of Kendallville, police said.

The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the pickup, according to a crash report.

Egolf told police his view of oncoming traffic was obstructed, the report said.

Police said Handshoe suffered head and leg injuries. He was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment.

Egolf was not hurt.