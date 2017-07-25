K9 tracks, finds missing camper

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A Columbia City K9 tracked and found a 12-year-old with Asperger’s who had gone missing from Camp Whitley early Monday.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department called in a Columbia City Police K9 to help find a missing child. Officials said a 12-year-old camper with Asperger’s had been missing for some 40 minutes at the youth camp, and camp counselors and other personnel were not able to find the child.

Columbia City Police Officer Gary Archbold arrived at the camp with K9 Cas, who was deployed on a track where the child was last known to be, according to police. K9 Cas tracked through the woods and along the shoreline of Troy Cedar Lake before coming to a small cabin south of the Camp Whitley property.

Inside, officials found the child, unharmed and in good health, police said.

The child was returned to the care of camp counselors.