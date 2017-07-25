Home associated with gang activity condemned after warrant served

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police served a warrant Tuesday morning at what was described in a press release as a “problem house associated with gang activity.”

Officers with the department’s Vice & Narcotics Division, Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the Emergency Services Team served the warrant just before 8 a.m. at a residence located at 2018 Broadway in a neighborhood where there have recently been numerous Spice overdoses.

According to the press release, detectives received tips that 21-year-old Kevin Jones had been selling Spice from the address and after conducting surveillance, they requested a search warrant.

Upon serving the warrant, police found Jones and two other adults inside along with a 17-year-old juvenile. They also found approximately 12 grams of Spice, cocaine residue, marijuana residue, a bottle of prescription drugs, multiple rounds of ammunition, a 9 mm pistol, a 12 gauge shotgun along with other items and $700 in cash.

Jones, Janard O. Lewis, 22, and Angie S. Prowant, 18, were all arrested. The juvenile was also detained.

The residence was condemned by Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code for multiple violations.