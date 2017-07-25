Fort Wayne man returns after running with the bulls in Spain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – David Vielma wasn’t just worried about the bulls.

“You’ll hear the cowbells ringing and then you’ll know it’s about time to run,” he said after returning to Fort Wayne.

For the last two years, he’s participated in the annual running of the bulls tradition in Pamplona, Spain. This popular event dates back to the 14th Century as it take place every July.

“You see the nervousness in their faces. You see everyone just asking other people for tips,” David continued. Avoid the bulls is important but he admitted that paying attention to stumbling and falling people can also cause you harm. “You’re surrounded by hundreds, probably closer to 1,000 people in a long narrow corridor and so you have to pick your spots before the run.”

His wife Laura waited in the arena.

“I think it’s an adrenaline rush for spectators as well,” she said even though she wasn’t nervous. “You’re seeing everything on the camera and the streets will vibrate when the bulls are coming.

David – along with many tourists including several he met from the Midwest – completed the bold and bullish task. He raced the steers down the streets for more than half a mile.

“If you really want to get daring then you go ahead and jump in front of them. But if you want to play it safe you can wait until they get about beside you and get in on the run. Then you can try to lean up when they’re parallel with you.”

Asked, are you daring? “I’m daring,” David responded.