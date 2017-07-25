Donnelly, Young issue statements following Senate vote

Related Coverage By a hair, Senate votes to debate GOP health care bill

WASHINGTON (WANE) Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly and his Republican counterpart Todd Young both issued statements Tuesday following the passage of a measure that allows for the start of a debate on the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

All 48 Democrats voted against the measure, while 50 Republicans voted in favor of it. Two Republicans voted against it, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to cast the deciding yes vote.

Following the vote, Donnelly issued this statement:

I have said for years that there is bipartisan support for ideas to improve and strengthen the American health care system in a way that would reduce costs while improving access. I’m disappointed that the Senate has decided to make this a partisan process in an attempt to jam through proposals that would threaten the health and economic well-being of millions of Americans. I am going to continue to do everything possible to fight for quality, affordable health care for Hoosiers, and that is why I will be leading an amendment to protect Medicaid, including Indiana’s HIP 2.0 program. I think we can all agree that our health care system can be improved, however that cannot be achieved by taking away health care from people or reversing the progress states like Indiana have made to provide affordable health care.”

Young countered with his own statement:

Nearly everyone agrees that doing nothing is not an option. Insurers have fled the individual market and premiums continue to rise without any indication the law’s death spiral will stop. Ultimately, it is imperative that we fundamentally reform our healthcare system and my vote to proceed to debate allows us to begin that process. “I will continue to work with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to come up with a solution that provides long-term stability to our healthcare system and gives each and every Hoosier the opportunity to access quality and affordable insurance.”