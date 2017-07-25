Car crashes into home; driver serious

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A car crashed into a home in Whitley County midday Tuesday.

First responders were called around 1 p.m. to a home at 3877 E. S.R. 14, near the intersection with County Road 400 E., on a report of a car that crashed into a home there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that an elderly driver drove off the road for an unknown reason.

The driver was reported in serious condition, according to dispatchers.

