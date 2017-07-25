Bicyclist struck by passing car

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A LaGrange County bicyclist was struck by a passing vehicle outside his home Monday night.

Police and medics were called around 9:15 p.m. Monday to a home at 2570 W 700 S, west of Wolcottville, on a report of a bicyclist that had been hit by a car.

Investigators said a red Lincoln MKS driven by Glen Miller of Wolcottville had been headed eastbound on 700 S when he crested a hill and came up on Eugene Knepp of Wolcottville on his Fuji bicycle. Miller told police he did not see the bicyclist until the last moment and could not avoid hitting him, according to a police report.

Police noted in a report that the bicycle had a rear light activated.

Knepp, who lives at the 2570 W 700 S address, suffered cuts to his left wrist and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. Knepp’s age was not released.