Abortion services suspended at northwestern Indiana clinic

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Abortion services have been suspended at one of Indiana’s six licensed abortion clinics while it looks for a new backup doctor required by state law.

The Indiana State Department of Health told the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Merrillville that it’s prohibited from providing abortions after a doctor’s affiliation with the clinic ended July 13. State law requires clinics have a doctor with admitting privileges at a local hospital.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky CEO Christie Gillespie says the Merrillville clinic continues providing other services. Gillespie tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2eL2Xpa ) she wouldn’t comment on the personnel issue and expected the clinic will soon be able to perform abortions again.

The Guttmacher Institute research group says Indiana is among eight states with an enforceable hospital admitting-privileges requirement.

