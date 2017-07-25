28th annual Allen County Fair kicks off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Family friendly events are happening all week long at the Allen County Fairgrounds for the 28th annual Fair. The event which started Tuesday is home to the Allen County 4-H, many animal shows and the Miss Allen County Scholarship Pageant.

Families can also enjoy carnival rides, hot air balloons, monster truck rides, live music, pedal truck races and much more. New this year are daily carnival ride wristbands that cost $20 for unlimited rides.

The Allen County Fair is from Tuesday to Sunday, July 30 at the 2726 Carroll Road. Admission is $5 dollars. Children age 5 and under get into the fair for free. Parking is also free.

On Wednesday, anyone over age 55 gets a discounted admission ticket. Visitors on Sunday can bring non-perishable items for $2 off admission. All carnival rides that day will also be $1.

