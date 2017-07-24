TinCaps Fan 15 En Route to Series Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps continued their scorching-hot second half on Monday night as their pitching staff struck out 15 while allowing one run on six hits. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. led the way offensively with two hits and two runs scored, including a home run, as Fort Wayne defeated the Kane County Cougars (Arizona Diamondbacks) at Parkview Field.

Admire it young fella… (although @DomingoBeisbol would be a little disappointed in the bat flip & chain pop 😂😂😂) pic.twitter.com/mOgzot46g0 — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) July 25, 2017

Right-handed flamethrower Michel Baez got the nod on the mound for Fort Wayne, and he did not disappoint. The 21-year-old went five innings, but fanned nine batters while allowing one earned run and a walk. On the season, Baez has pitched 23 innings and has struck out 33 while walking three and surrendering two runs.

The TinCaps (20-11, 46-55) wasted little time before getting on the board. Tatis led the first inning off with a single before advancing to third base via a groundout and his 22nd stolen base on the season. Tatis came in to score on left fielder Jorge Oña’s line-drive single to left field.

Kane County (15-16, 54-44) center fielder Marcus Wilson knotted the game at one with a home run to left in the third, but that did not last long. In the home half of the third inning, Tatis belted his 17th long ball of the year to deep left field to give Fort Wayne a 2-1 advantage.

Fort Wayne relievers Will Headean and Hansel Rodriguez (S) preserved the lead while striking out six en route to a 2-1 TinCaps victory. Headean is now on a stretch of 7 2/3 scoreless innings over three appearances while Rodriguez has gone seven straight scoreless appearances across 12 innings.

Cougar starting pitcher Sam Lewis (L) went six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out three. Colin Poche fanned five in two innings of work in relief for Kane County.

Next Game

Wednesday, July 26 @ West Michigan Whitecaps (7 p.m.)

– TinCaps probable Starter: RHP Pedro Avila (3.98 ERA)

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: LHP Eudis Idrogo (3.41 ERA)