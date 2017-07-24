Police: Driver who ran car off road arrested

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A man who police ran another driver off a LaGrange County roadway last week has been arrested.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were called after midnight Thursday about a car crash at 4000 North S.R. 9 in LaGrange. There, police learned that the vehicle had been run off the road by another vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said Paul H. Miller struck Joshua M. Wood’s vehicle with his car and ran it off the road, according to the release. It’s not clear if either driver was injured in the incident.

Investigators also did not say what led up to the incident.

Miller was arrested on initial charges of felony Aggravated Battery and misdemeanor Criminal Recklessness and Criminal Mischief. He was booked into the LaGrange County Jail.