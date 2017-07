FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police need the public’s help to find a missing teenager who’s a possible run-away.

12-year-old Win Win Aung was last seen leaving her home in the 6200 block of Derbyshire Drive Sunday night. She’s possibly wearing denim blue jeans and a light blue short-sleeved flower top.

Police don’t believe that she is in any immediate danger. Anyone that might know where Aung might be is asked to call police at 427-1222.