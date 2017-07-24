Pence set for Indiana anti-crime, portrait events next month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis anti-violence group says Vice President Mike Pence will return to his home state as the main speaker for its fundraising luncheon next month.

Pence also is scheduled to take part Aug. 11 in a Statehouse ceremony unveiling his official Indiana governor’s portrait.

The Indy Ten Point Coalition says Pence will speak during its luncheon at a downtown Indianapolis hotel.

Tickets for the luncheon start at $250 a person. Ticket packages range from $1,500 to $25,000. The coalition’s website says the $10,000, $15,000 or $25,000 ticket packages include admission to a private session with Pence.

The coalition led by several African-American ministers is known for its campaigns to stem violence in crime-plagued city neighborhoods.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office says the Statehouse portrait ceremony will be that afternoon.

