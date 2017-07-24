Notre Dame starts using solar energy to power warehouse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has started using solar energy to power a campus warehouse.

The school says the ground-mounted solar photovoltaic system has 432 modules and is located at the Kenmore Warehouse in South Bend. School officials say there are other solar panels on campus but this one is the first of its size for Notre Dame. The system is connected to the main electric power feed for the building, which is mostly used for university storage. The solar power is expected to generate nearly a third of the electricity that the facility uses.

Notre Dame announced in 2015 that it would stop burning coal within five years and cut its carbon output by more than half by 2030.

The school is investing $113 million in renewable energy.

