Monday Memories: Parkview Field debuts in 2009

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There were a lot of fond memories at old Memorial Stadium, but they’re glad to call Parkview Field home.

The franchise moved from near Memorial Colesium to downtown Fort Wayne for the 2009 season. During the changeover, they also switched the names from the Wizards to the TinCaps.

Parkview Field was designed by Populous – the same firm that worked on new Yankee Stadium, Petco Park and others. It was funded and constructed by a public-private partnership between the club and the city.

The new stadium opened on April 16, 2009. In the nine years since, Parkview Field is constantly ranked as one of the top park in all of minor league baseball.