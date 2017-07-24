Middle School Baking Camp at Ivy Tech is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Eighth grader Steven Blackwell is one of a handful of students who spent a week learning how to bake during a middle school baking camp held at Ivy Tech Community College. “I made peanut butter cookies at home and then I really liked it so I bought cake mixes at the store and then my mom signed me up for this,” said Steven.

Under the guidance of two local pastry chefs, Steven and his baking colleagues learned how to bake biscuits, cream pies, cheesecakes and other dishes while learning about food preparation and safety. “These kids never cease to amaze me,” said Culinary Arts Instructor Michael Bentz who leads the class. “We’ve been doing creme brulee’s, pie crusts from scratch, chocolate cream pies topped with meringue. We’re doing muffins, cornbread, biscuits, homemade pizza, all kinds of things.”

Bentz also said the kids learned how to properly handle knives. His assistant Amanda Parkinson helped him supervise and teach the children. “I like showing them things they can create at home,” said Parkinson. “I’ve learned a lot,” said Steven. “I learned how to use all the machines they have and it was a really good experience.”

All of the food the children baked was sampled by their parents during a reception on the final day of the baking camp. It and other camps and workshops are offered through the Ivy Tech “IvyLiving” program. Different types of camps are held for people of all ages. The cost depends on the camp. For more information go to the IvyLiving page of the Ivy Tech website.