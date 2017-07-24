Luck to start training camp on PUP list

Andy McDonnell Published: Updated:
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) reacts to fumbling the ball against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) –  The Colts have good news and bad news. Andrew Luck won’t be under center for the Colts to begin training camp is of course the unfortunate revelation for Indianapolis faithful.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Monday that Luck will open training camp on the physically unable to perform or PUP list.

The promising news is that the quarterback has returned to throwing the football as a part of his rehab. He is still recovering from right shoulder surgery in January.

Ballard assured the assembled media that Luck did not have a set back and will still be ready to go for the Colts for Week 1 of the regular season.

Related Posts