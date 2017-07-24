Luck to start training camp on PUP list

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Colts have good news and bad news. Andrew Luck won’t be under center for the Colts to begin training camp is of course the unfortunate revelation for Indianapolis faithful.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Monday that Luck will open training camp on the physically unable to perform or PUP list.

The promising news is that the quarterback has returned to throwing the football as a part of his rehab. He is still recovering from right shoulder surgery in January.

Ballard assured the assembled media that Luck did not have a set back and will still be ready to go for the Colts for Week 1 of the regular season.

Andrew Luck has started throwing and will begin camp on the PUP list: https://t.co/Wx8RRxe4G9 pic.twitter.com/myyYCbT4sL — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 24, 2017