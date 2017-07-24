Israel’s Livni fears religious war with Muslims

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni says she fears that Israel is on the verge of a religious battle with the Muslim world.

Livni says that tactical differences over security measures at a Jerusalem holy site have deteriorated into something far worse and Israel has to stop this.

Linvi told Israel’s Army Radio on Monday that “we are a step away from turning our conflict with the Palestinians, and cooperation with Jordan and other Sunni nations, into a pan-Muslim event against the state of Israel.”

She says the Israeli Cabinet needs to show leadership to prevent this from happening.

Tensions have been high since Israel set up new measures after Arab gunmen earlier this month opened fire from the site, killing two Israeli policemen. A deadly shooting near Israel’s Embassy in Jordan has exacerbated tensions.

