Israel’s Livni fears religious war with Muslims

Israeli border police officers stand guard as Palestinians gather for prayer at the Lion's Gate, following an appeal from clerics for Muslims to pray in the streets instead of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. A dispute over metal detectors has escalated into a new showdown between Israel and the Muslim world over the contested Jerusalem shrine that has been at the center of violent confrontations in the past. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

 

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni says she fears that Israel is on the verge of a religious battle with the Muslim world.

Livni says that tactical differences over security measures at a Jerusalem holy site have deteriorated into something far worse and Israel has to stop this.

Linvi told Israel’s Army Radio on Monday that “we are a step away from turning our conflict with the Palestinians, and cooperation with Jordan and other Sunni nations, into a pan-Muslim event against the state of Israel.”

She says the Israeli Cabinet needs to show leadership to prevent this from happening.

Tensions have been high since Israel set up new measures after Arab gunmen earlier this month opened fire from the site, killing two Israeli policemen. A deadly shooting near Israel’s Embassy in Jordan has exacerbated tensions.

