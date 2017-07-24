Indiana GOP, Dems at work ahead of ’18 elections

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) From apps, to days of action, to county fairs, Indiana’s political parties have been busy this summer ahead of the 2018 election races.

“2018 will be here quicker than you know it, and so we’re taking advantage of this time in 2017 to be prepared,” Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer said.

“There’s no election for another 18 months, so we’ve got to make sure we’re consistently talking to people and we are staying active,” Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody said.

Here’s how the Democratic party is doing just that. The group is hosting a “day of action,” across Indiana, including Evansville, Terre Haute, and Fort Wayne – events where Hoosiers learn how to volunteer, and go door-to-door.

“We think it’s important to go to all corners of the state, both in urban and rural areas, to talk to voters, see what issues are important to them,” Zody said.

If you can’t make it to one of the events, but still want to help, the national Democratic party just released a new app called “Knock 10.” It shows where to knock, and there’s even built-in scripts to help you out.

“This summer feels different because there’s a new administration in Washington that I think is driving a lot of energy for Hoosiers,” Zody said.

Indiana Republicans are busy, too. They’re hitting county fairs, and organizing resources for 2018.

“We’re always are wanting to win more and we’re always wanting to make sure that we’re getting our message out, which is most important,” Hupfer said.

As for dubbing this is the summer of resistance, both parties are torn if it’ll make an impact 15 months from now.

“These efforts of resistance seem to be futile, but I think that’ll backfire on them, but in the meantime we’ll continue to train our volunteers and continue to get our message out of pro-growth, pro-economic development,” Hupfer said.

“Their administration Washington is not working,” Zody said. “They can’t get anything done. So, I’m happy to bring new people into the democratic party. Bring people new into the political process.”

The state Democratic party day of action will take place this Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Terre Haute, just north of the Vigo County Courthouse at 120 Cherry Street. The party will release more events, including in Evansville and Fort Wayne, on its social media sites, and at INDems.org/join.