GOP health bill still a mystery before planned vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will move forward with a key vote this week on a Republican health bill but it’s a mystery what exactly they will be voting on. It’s not yet known whether the legislation will seek to replace President Barack Obama’s health care law or simply repeal it.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will make a decision soon on which bill to bring up for a vote, depending on ongoing discussions with GOP senators. Thune sought to cast this week’s initial vote as important but mostly procedural, allowing senators to begin debate and propose amendments.

But he acknowledged senators should be able to know beforehand what bill they will be considering.

