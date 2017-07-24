Excise police cite 77 over three day race weekend at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Officers with the Indiana State Excise Police arrested or cited 57 minors, 14 adults and 6 juveniles on 133 charges during three days of patrols at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400 which was held on Sunday.

The arrests and citations all came on Friday and Saturday during pre-race concerts. No arrests were made on Sunday during the race.

Illegal possession or consumption of an alcoholic beverage accounted for 61 summonses, while other preliminary charges included possession of false identification and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges.

Superintendent Matt Strittmatter said, “Our objective during race weekends and other large events across the state is to help ensure that everyone attending has a safe environment in which to enjoy the festivities. The combination of alcohol and other intoxicating substances often bring out the worst behavior in people, which can compromise their safety and the safety of others.”