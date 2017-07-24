Drivers: Watch out for kids walking to and from school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the new school year approaches, drivers are being reminded to watch out for more children out and about walking to school and the bus stop.

The annual Kids Dart, Drive Smart campaign launched today. Lutheran Children’s Hospital, Fort Wayne Community Schools and the Fort Wayne Fire Department kicked the program off at Price Elementary School Monday.

“It’s one message which is, drivers, be aware and stop multitasking and be aware of the walkers,” Krista Peak, the executive director of Lutheran Children’s Hospital, said. “As we start school, we’ll have more walkers this year in FWCS than ever before and kids aren’t always paying attention. Even if we think they’re old enough to be paying attention, their brains just aren’t fully developed enough, so they will dart.”

There are 6,000 yard signs available this year. People can pick them up for free at any Allen County fire station.

“The visual of having a child appear to dart into the street is a good reminder and a visual for anyone driving by,” Peak said.

Officials said 80 percent of drivers admit to being distracted and 900 children are killed every year from being hit by a vehicle while they were walking.

“When a child like the ones we see here today gets hit, the bumper hits them in their chest and head and they’ll get knocked down and get a head injury. Many times we’re talking about very traumatic injuries,” Annette Chard, the trauma program manager at Lutheran Hospital, said.

The children featured in the signs are all children of Lutheran employees. The kids were autographing their own signs before putting them up on Monday.

“These kids are little local celebrities in the community now,” Peak said.

Signs can also be picked up at the Allen County Fair starting Tuesday, July 25 from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. by the Lutheran Air booth, on July 29 at the RediMed for Wellness 10K race in New Haven and on August 3 during the Fort for Fitness Kids Marathon at the Ash Center from 3:30 – 6 p.m.

“This is huge,” Chard said. “From a trauma center perspective we preach this a lot, but until we do a big activity and put signs out, that’s what makes us all as adults pay attention.”

Watch the video in this story for more on Kids Dart, Drive Smart and the dangers of distracted driving.