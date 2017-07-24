Board votes to close 2 Huntington elementary schools

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Two elementary schools in Huntington will soon close as a result declining enrollment. The Huntington County Community School board members voted unanimously to close Lancaster Elementary and Northwest Elementary, Monday night.

The schools will close at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Horace Mann Elementary school will reopen to accommodate those students that same year.

Matthew Roth, President of the Board, said they have been looking into the possibility of closing the schools since January.

“It’s important to right-size our facilities so that we have as much money available as possible to continue to give teachers raises and administrators raises,” said Roth. “We have facilities that had a capacity of almost 7,000 students at our peak enrollment. Now we have 5,100 students.”

Roth, citing a demographic study, said the schools had peak enrollment during the 1994-1995 school year. Since then, enrollment has declined by roughly 1,800 students. That same study estimates the district will lose 521 more students over the next 10 years.

“Huntington County is losing population,” said Roth. “People are aging and staying in place. So the birthrate is lower and the student population is lower.”

Roth says closing the schools would save them about $700,000 dollars. He said it was not an easy decision to make. Many people on the board have children who attend the schools, himself included.

“People have a lot of pride at these various schools,” said Roth. “Change is a difficult thing but in the long run we think this is better for the corporation as a whole.”

Roth said he is not certain just yet if teachers would lose jobs or how many could be at risk. He said the goal is place as many teachers as they can at Horace Mann Elementary after Lancaster Elementary and Northwest Elementary close.

The board also voted to move forward with building a new elementary school in Roanoke.