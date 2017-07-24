Bishop Luers alum named principal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Bishop Luers High School has named Jim Huth principal.

Huth, a 1981 graduate of the school, has served as assistant principal of Bishop Luers since 2014 after two years as the school’s athletics director.

“I am thrilled and feel remarkably blessed for the opportunity to lead Bishop Luers High School and the families we serve,” said Huth. “I look forward to continuing to work with the faculty and students at Bishop Luers and to continue our mission to educate the whole child, spiritually, academically, and socially while serving God and others.”

Huth was the inaugural school leader of Imagine Master Academy and Imagine School on Broadway, from 2007 to 2012. He also served as assistant principal of Columbia City High School in Columbia City after teaching for 11 years at the school.

Huth holds a master of secondary administration and supervision from Indiana University, and has a bachelor of science in secondary education from Indiana University.

In a release from Bishop Luers, the school said Huth brings expertise in school performance improvement, professional learning community development and the ability to work with stakeholders in challenging situations.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades touted Huth’s qualifications.

“Jim brings many strengths to this leadership role,” said Rhoades. “Besides his expertise and competency in secondary education, Jim has a great commitment to Bishop Luers High School and a strong dedication and zeal for the mission of Catholic education. He possesses a great rapport with the faculty, staff, and students, as well as with parents, alumni and friends of the Bishop Luers community. I look forward to working with Jim in the years ahead to promote and serve this wonderful high school of our diocese.”