Advocates fear Trump budget will erode progress in housing

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) – Advocates fear that cuts to affordable housing programs included in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget will undermine declining homelessness across Indiana.

Sharron Liggins, executive director of the Continuum of Care Network of Northwest Indiana, said that if the proposed cuts come to fruition, it will “erode the progress” that’s been made in reducing homelessness.

The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority reports the state had 3,200 homeless people on Jan. 25. That was down nearly 14 percent from the 3,700 homeless people counted a year earlier. The statewide count didn’t include Marion or St. Joseph counties.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports state and local officials attribute the reduced homelessness to programs that aim to quickly transition homeless persons into permanent, affordable housing without preconditions.