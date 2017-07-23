Tatis Reaches Base Four Times in TinCaps Loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. picked up two hits and two walks, but Fort Wayne lost to the Kane County Cougars (Arizona Diamondbacks), 9-2, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.

Kane County (15-15, 54-43) scored the game’s first five runs. Ramon Hernandez singled to score Anfernee Grier in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead. In the second inning, B.J. Lopez, Ben DeLuzio, and Seth Spivey all had RBI doubles to extend the Cougars’ advantage to 4-0. With the bases loaded in the third inning, a wild pitch scored another Kane County run to make it 5-0.

Fort Wayne (19-11, 45-55) scored its first run in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Tatis Jr. tripled. Two batters later, left fielder Jorge Oña doubled to score Tatis to cut the Kane County lead to 5-1. The double extended Oña’s on-base streak to 25 games.

The Cougars responded with four straight runs. In the fourth inning, a bases-loaded walk pushed the Kane County edge to 6-1. Luis Silverio then grounded into a fielder’s choice to bring home another run to make it a 7-1 ballgame. Silverio singled in the sixth inning to bring in an eighth run for the Cougars. The Kane County scoring concluded with a Paxton De La Garza double in the top of the ninth inning that scored Adam Walton for a 9-1 lead.

The TinCaps got one run back in the bottom of the ninth inning. Center fielder Buddy Reed scored from third base on a wild pitch to trim the deficit to 9-2.

Fort Wayne missed some opportunities, leaving nine runners on base and going 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

