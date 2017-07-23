Review of $9B in Ohio tax breaks launched under pressure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State legislative leaders acting under pressure from an outside group have belatedly launched a panel they’d created to examine the more than $9 billion in tax credits, deductions and exemptions Ohio provides each year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Senate President Larry Obhof and House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger last week named appointees to the Tax Expenditure Review Committee, a panel lawmakers created in December.

Both Republican leaders missed deadlines for naming panel members and starting the committee’s work. The first meeting was scheduled for June 19.

Policy Matters Ohio, a liberal think tank in Cleveland, publicized the delays in a news release last week prior to the appointments. The group’s research director says the Legislature needs to “get serious about limiting or eliminating unneeded tax breaks.”

