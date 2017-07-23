South Bend man found dead in Saint Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of a South Bend man was found this morning in the Saint Joseph River.

According Indiana DNR, three kayakers found the body in the river near Keller Park and called police.

The South Bend Fire Department recovered the body. The body was later identified as Donald Lewis, 41, South Bend.

Authorities say Lewis went into the river yesterday to retrieve a pair of shoes when he slipped and the current swept him further into the water.

Several agencies started an active search for the man yesterday, but were unable to find him.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Fort Wayne.