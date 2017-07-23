Miss Allen County 2017 talks fair prep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fair is right around the corner and there’s something everyone can enjoy. You can get up close and personal with some animals, ride rides and even indulge in some delicious food.

To help get us excited for all the fun, Michelle Love who is the Fairgrounds Director and, a very special guest, Miss Allen County 2017 Hannah Bullion joined First News Sunday.

The Allen County Fair will take place August 18 through the 26th. You can find more information and a full schedule of events here.