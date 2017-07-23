Man arrested on two attempted murder charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police arrested a man Sunday morning after being involved in a shootout, according to FWPD.

City police spokesman Officer Michael Joyner said officers were called to 5210 Werling Drive around 9 a.m. after a report of gunshots. Police obtained information that a potential shootout may have involved 23-year-old James Ellis Starks III.

Officers eventually located Starks at 7203 Hickory Creek.

Starks was booked into the Allen County Jail on multiple charges, including: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal recklessness, and intimidation.

Police are still investigating.