IMPD deputy chief critically hurt in crash near Indianapolis

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Jim Waters is in critical condition following a crash in Plainfield, according to WANE sister station WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

It happened Sunday just after 1 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near State Road 267.

Indiana State Police released a statement Sunday afternoon stating that emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious crash involving a passenger car and a semi-truck.

Their preliminary investigation shows there may have been debris in the right lane of eastbound I-70, leading Deputy Chief Waters to slow or stop, after which a semi rear-ended Waters’ unmarked Ford fusion police vehicle. Waters was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Waters was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital with life-threatening injuries. David Carter, 64, of Oklahoma, was driving the semi and was uninjured.

Indiana State Police say the investigation of the crash is ongoing, but that alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Per Indiana law, blood draws for both drivers will be tested for alcohol.

Staff at the hospital confirm Waters remains in critical condition as of 6 p.m. Sunday.