Broadway Street Stroll takes second go-around

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you want to find character and culture in Fort Wayne, the historic Broadway corridor is a good place to start and the Broadway Street Stroll aimed to bring it all to life.

The event took its second go-around yesterday touting the best of the street’s art, music, food and brew.

Locations along Broadway that participated in this year’s street stroll included The Philmore on Broadway, The Brass Rail, The Phoenix, Mad Anthony Brewing, Trubble Brewing, Ratliff Gallery, Fancy and Staple, and The Hedge.

Organizers expect to be back next year.