Broadway Street Stroll gears up for second year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Broadway Street Stroll showcases the art, cuisine, breweries, retail businesses and event venues along Broadway Street in Fort Wayne. The stroll includes live music from local bands and vendor booths from the Fort Wayne area.

Locations along Broadway that are participating in this year’s street stroll include The Philmore, The Brass Rail, The Phoenix, Mad Anthony Brewing, Trubble Brewing, Ratliff Gallery, Fancy & Staple, The Hedge, and more. Live music will be at these locations. The performing bands include The Meat Flowers, The Snarks, My Apollo, Hales Corner, Rosalind & The Way, The Harlequins, Metavari, Heaven’s Gateway Drugs, The Legendary Trainhoppers and more.

The footprint of the festival is more than a mile long. People can walk and ride bikes in between the locations, but there will be a bus service through CTN to take people from location to location, like a trolley.

The festival is really about bringing foot traffic to the already existing venues, stores, galleries and breweries that exist on Broadway. It’s rich in history and it’s also based off of a festival in New Orleans called Royal Street Stroll.

People can purchase one ticket and get a wristband that lets them into all of the locations for $15 or buy tickets to individual locations at the door for $5 each. You pick up your ticket, which is a wristband, at The Philmore.

The main event is from 1-5 p.m., but there is one location that is an evening show. The Brass Rail will host bands from 6-11 p.m. Attendees can get into that show with their wristband.