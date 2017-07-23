At least 3 killed when bus hits car in construction zone

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — At least three people have been killed after the car they were in was rammed from behind by a bus along a southern Indiana highway.

WRTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2eEeExT ) that the 2 p.m. Saturday crash in a construction zone near Bloomington caused a chain reaction involving other vehicles.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office says the car was stopped when it was struck by the bus. Three people in the car died at the scene. A baby has been taken to a hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

