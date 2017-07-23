2 shot, 1 killed in overnight incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man is dead and another hurt after an apparent overnight shooting in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to calls of “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Lillie Street around 11:45 Saturday night.

According to a police report, when officers got to the intersection of Lewis and Lillie Streets, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was in good condition.

During the investigation, police received a report of a crash in the 1400 block of East Lewis Street. Officers there found a man inside a car also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police told NewsChannel 15, they believe the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 1200 block of Lillie Street when they were shot. One man ran from the car. The other drove away before crashing into a parked vehicle.

Investigators searched for potential witnesses while others processed the scenes.

No arrests have been made.

The official cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s office in the coming days.