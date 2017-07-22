Woman pleads guilty to cruelty but gets 21 dogs back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) – A judge says 21 dogs can be returned to a woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, months after authorities removed dozens from her property in Vanderburgh County.

Martha Crosley says she struggled to take care of dogs at her animal sanctuary earlier this year only because her husband had health problems. Nearly 70 dogs were removed in February due to poor conditions.

The Evansville Courier & Press says a prosecutor and animal control officers objected to having dogs returned to Crosley. But Superior Court Magistrate J. August Straus says she can have the 21 that remain. He sentenced her to a year of probation and 100 hours of community service for misdemeanor cruelty.

Straus says the 68-year-old Crosley must follow the directions of animal control officers.