Van Wert’s Niswonger Performing Arts Center gears up for year 11 of shows

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – There’s a show for everyone this year at the Niswonger Performing Art Center in Van Wert. There are broadway plays coming, like the Wizard of Oz. There are some recognizable names like Oliva Newton John and Kenny G. The season begins July 28.

The center’s marketing director Tafi Stober stopped by First News Saturday to talk about the up coming season. She said the center has learned a lot in its first decade and they’re excited to offer events for all tastes in the 11th year.

She said she can’t pick a favorite this year.

“What you’ll find is if you try something new there’s a good chance you’ll love it,” Stober said. “Live entertainment is that way.”

Stober recommends to pick three shows and buy tickets, that way the bundle will save you money on the individual ticket prices. Click here for a full list of acts and to buy tickets.