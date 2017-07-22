The Green Thumb – veggie experiments

Many people plant a vegetable garden year-after-year, but how frequently do you try out some new vegetables or new growing techniques? Steve Pawlowshi, an Advanced Master Gardener with the Purdue Extension Office, says it’s important to try new things. In the community gardens at IPFW, they’re trying sweet potatoes and new methods of growing watermelons this year. Steve recommends making the most of a raised bed garden by going vertical to maximize space. Watch the video above to learn more.

For more planting methods and other pointers, check out the latest Home Horticulture Newsletter.

