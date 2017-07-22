1 arrested after teen shot in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back while riding inside a car, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said they determined a shooting happened Saturday in the 6800 block of County Road 7A, approximately five miles south of Garrett. A sheriff’s department report did not say when the shooting happened.

However, police said they determined the 17-year-old victim was a backseat passenger when he was struck by a bullet. Police said 19-year-old Blake Purdy fired several shots at the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and released after treatment.

Police said Purdy was arrested and charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

The incident is under investigation.