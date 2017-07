FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The American Red Cross, Fort Wayne TinCaps and WANE-TV are working to collect blood in an annual blood drive Saturday.

The blood drive is set for Saturday, July 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne.

Gifts and prizes will be offered including free tickets to an upcoming TinCaps game.

The annual drive comes at a time when the Red Cross is in ‘critical need’ of blood donors.