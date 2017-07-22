Pride goers celebrate 20th anniversary in unity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pride goers were excited the big weekend finally came. And so was a group of volunteers building what they called a wall of love. “If my kids go to bed at the end of the day and know that they have a father who accepts them and loves them for just the way they are, then that’s what we’re about,” Brian Thomas.

“What kind of person would I be if I didn’t stand by others that are different than me? It’s no different to me; we’re all people,” Ty Thomas said.

Those across the street are downtown preaching a different message. “I don’t know what’s happened to society but it seems as if common logic has left the building here in the United States,” David Sain with The Church of Jesus Christ said.

Sain was met with both positive and negative responses. He said he was also there out of love. “To proclaim the name of Jesus, to let homosexuals know that they can be set free today, that there is a way of escape, that the homosexual lifestyle leads to death.”

But protests weren’t keeping people away. What started with about 100 people, now attracts more than 12,000.

“We’re here to celebrate what we’ve won and still work hard to accomplish what we haven’t yet,” Nikki Fultz with Fort Wayne Pride said.

Saturday started with the annual march, leading into an afternoon and evening of celebration.

“Everybody just kind of gets along and I’m happy with that. I don’t need to be straight and proper,” Brian Thomas sad.

“Love. For all,” Ty Thomas said.

“I think it’s important that we all support and develop as a community. We’re celebrating diversity in all its forms and there are so many different forms,” Jacob Balash with Spencer Pride said.

Events wrap up Monday at the TinCaps. Click here for the full list.