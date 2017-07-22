Police investigate robbery at Wells St. pawn shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a robbery at Lev’s Paw Shop.

Police were called to the store, 1408 Wells Street, around 4:40 p.m.

Several officers searched the immediate neighborhood for any suspects. A K-9 officer was also called to search for a possible suspect.

Police did not release a description of the suspect.

Investigators told NewsChannel 15 the suspect went into the store, grabbed a bunch of jewelry, and ran off.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.