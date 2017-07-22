Northmen and Cathy gospel group reflect on nearly 30 years together, get ready for Marion convention

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northmen and Cathy gospel group has been singing and touring for 28 years. They’ve been to 40 states and six countries. Right now they’re getting ready for a large Christian music convention in Marion.

Members of the group, Alan and Cathy Godsy, stopped by First News Weekend to talk about Northern Gospel Singing Convention. There will be more than 40 artists from across the world. It’s August 3,4 and 5 at Sunnycrest Baptist Family Life Center in Marion.

You’ll be able to listen to performances and mingle with the artists.

Click on the video to hear more from the Godsy’s. Click here more more on the Northern Gospel Singing Convention.